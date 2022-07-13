Four businesses hit by smash & grab thieves in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Four businesses all report destruction and loss after an apparent string of smash and grab burglaries.

Bowling Green police first responded to an alarm for glass breaking at TJ-Maxx at about 4:57 AM Tuesday, July 12, 2022. While there, officers noticed the glass on a door was also shattered at Maurices in the same strip mall. Both businesses reported losses of merchandise.

Police also discovered similar break-ins at South Side 6 and Mike’s Party Mart. Each of these businesses is also located on South Main Street. Both reported losses of items including tobacco and vape products.

Aside from the damages to the glass exteriors at each location, investigators say all of the businesses report their cash registers were stolen.

If you have any information, you can contact Wood County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-54-CRIME.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.