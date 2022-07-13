Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

TMACOG to hold gas cap testing and replacement events across northwest Ohio

According to TMACOG, all you have to do is drive up to the testing site and the staff will...
According to TMACOG, all you have to do is drive up to the testing site and the staff will perform a quick compression test to make sure your gas cap is sealed.(Josh Tolbert)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments is holding multiple events across northwest Ohio for drivers to get a free gas cap test and replacement.

According to TMACOG, leaky gas caps are a preventable cause of ozone pollution. Broken gas caps can also reduce fuel efficiency by 1% to 2% and could cost drivers up to two full tanks of gas a year.

TMACOG is offering free gas cap testing and replacements on the following dates:

  • Tuesday, July 19
    • 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
    • Perrysburg High School located at 13385 Roachton Road
  • Thursday, July 21
    • 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
    • Westgate Village located at 3450 Central Ave.
  • Thursday, July 28
    • 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
    • Woodland Mall in Bowling Green located at 1234 N. Main St.

According to TMACOG, all you have to do is drive up to the testing site and the staff will perform a quick compression test to make sure your gas cap is sealed. If the cap is leaking, you will receive a replacement on the spot.

TMACOG says while older vehicles are more likely to have a poorly sealed cap, any vehicle could be leaking. Loose gas caps can also trigger engine lights and TMACOG says if your engine light turns on randomly or right after filling up your gas tank, the cap may need to be replaced.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A player identified as Kathryn J. points to the winning $1.4 million IGT slot jackpot at the...
Wife of comedian performing in Nevada wins $1.4 million slot jackpot
Toledo Fire and Rescue
Reports: Toledo firefighter on paid leave after allegations of inappropriate messages to teen
Dog owners voice concern over dangerous foxtail
Tiffin City Council named Zack Perkins as the city’s 50th Mayor on Monday.
Tiffin newly-named mayor resigns one day after being appointed
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported the apprehension of three juvenile male suspects in...
Three juveniles allegedly break and enter Toledo business

Latest News

Police respond to an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in Clearcreek Township, Warren...
Coroner ID’s man killed by police after officer shot in head in Warren County
East Toledo house fire - July 13
East Toledo house fire - July 13
July 13th Weather Forecast
July 13th Weather Forecast
TFRD responded to an overnight house fire that sent three people to the hospital.
Three people injured in east Toledo house fire overnight