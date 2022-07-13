TMACOG to hold gas cap testing and replacement events across northwest Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments is holding multiple events across northwest Ohio for drivers to get a free gas cap test and replacement.

According to TMACOG, leaky gas caps are a preventable cause of ozone pollution. Broken gas caps can also reduce fuel efficiency by 1% to 2% and could cost drivers up to two full tanks of gas a year.

TMACOG is offering free gas cap testing and replacements on the following dates:

Tuesday, July 19 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Perrysburg High School located at 13385 Roachton Road

Thursday, July 21 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Westgate Village located at 3450 Central Ave.

Thursday, July 28 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Woodland Mall in Bowling Green located at 1234 N. Main St.



According to TMACOG, all you have to do is drive up to the testing site and the staff will perform a quick compression test to make sure your gas cap is sealed. If the cap is leaking, you will receive a replacement on the spot.

TMACOG says while older vehicles are more likely to have a poorly sealed cap, any vehicle could be leaking. Loose gas caps can also trigger engine lights and TMACOG says if your engine light turns on randomly or right after filling up your gas tank, the cap may need to be replaced.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.