Great Black Swamp Brewing Company opens new facility in Toledo

The facility will be located at 2250 Tedrow Road near the corner of Byrne and Heatherdowns.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The newest Great Black Swamp Brewing Company facility has opened in Toledo.

The facility is located at 2250 Tedrow Road near the corner of Byrne and Heatherdowns. The Company says it includes a brewery and a full-service tavern with 25 taps of house-made beer, wine and seltzers and is also hosting food trucks throughout the week and weekend.

“Our goal is to provide a fun, warm, and welcoming atmosphere for all near and far,” said owners Kyle King, Andy Parish and Dr. Bob Morris. “We strive to bring a new flavor to the neighborhood as well as bring a lot of our beloved beers that have made us who we are.”

The Company says the 4,000-square-foot tavern and outside beer garden area provides plenty of space to bring in a crowd as well as cozy up in the brewery’s special lounge area with a cold pint and create memorable experiences.

The Company will host many events and theme nights and encourages the public to stop in and say hello to Kyle, Andy or Dr. Bob. You can also ask them for a tour while they are there.

“We are ecstatic to be a part of the amazing comradery of the Toledo craft beer community as well as finding our place in the historic South End,” said King, Parish and Morris.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

