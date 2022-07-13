Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Judge: Subway can be sued over ‘100% tuna’ claims

A judge decided Subway can be sued over claims the tuna it sells isn't actually tuna.
A judge decided Subway can be sued over claims the tuna it sells isn't actually tuna.(Subway via MGN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Have you ever bought a tuna sandwich from Subway?

The sandwich chain says it’s “100% tuna,” but some people think that claim is a little fishy.

Last year, two people filed a lawsuit in California saying Subway’s tuna partially or wholly lacks tuna as an ingredient and that it’s other types of fish.

Subway pushed back, saying the non-tuna DNA could have been from eggs in mayonnaise or the result of cross-contact with other ingredients.

On Tuesday, the judge in the case said it’s too soon to accept Subway’s argument and the lawsuit against the sandwich chain can move forward.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A player identified as Kathryn J. points to the winning $1.4 million IGT slot jackpot at the...
Wife of comedian performing in Nevada wins $1.4 million slot jackpot
Police lights.
TPD: toddler reportedly shoots man in face
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported the apprehension of three juvenile male suspects in...
Three juveniles allegedly break and enter Toledo business
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit
Student prayer service
Prayer service for high school student killed in shooting

Latest News

First lady Jill Biden waves as she speaks during a tour of a health facility, July 1, 2022, in...
Jill Biden apologizes after remark about Latinos causes stir
Bowling Green Police report Smash & Grabs at 4 businesses along South Main St.
Four businesses hit by smash & grab thieves in Bowling Green
Parents worry about buses taking kindergarten students to high schools
Parents worry about buses taking kindergarten students to high schools
Six people were killed and 31 people were injured in a mass shelling of Kharkiv, according to...
Ukraine reports striking Russian ammunition depot in south