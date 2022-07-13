Birthday Club
July 13th Weather Forecast

PM Rain Possible Today, Low Humidity Thursday & Friday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Scattered showers and storms are possible today with the best chance coming during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low 80s. Thursday will bring sunshine with a high in the low 80s. Friday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high in the middle 80s. Highs are expected to be in the middle to upper 80s this weekend. Showers and storms are possible Sunday afternoon and again on Monday. The heat returns on Tuesday with a high in the low 90s.

