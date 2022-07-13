Man convicted of shooting OSHP trooper sentenced to decades in prison

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man convicted of shooting an Ohio State Highway Patrol officer in a struggle during a traffic stop in Hancock County last year was sentenced on Wednesday.

A Hancock County judge sentenced Robert Hathorn to at least 24 years in prison for shooting OSHP trooper Josef Brobst in October 2021. He could serve up to 31 years.

He was found guilty on numerous charges last month including felonious assault, a first-degree felony, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, two counts of having weapons while under disability, third-degree felonies, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a fourth-degree felony, and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

Hathorn represented himself in his trial. Prior to sentencing, Hathorn sent a letter to the judge saying his actions that day were a result of mental illness and fear that law enforcement would kill him, alleging he had been beat by police in the past. You can read the letter in full below.

Hathorn, of Muskegon, Michigan, was pulled over for speeding on I-75 near milepost 160 in Hancock County on Oct. 7, 2021. Trooper Brobst reportedly smelled marijuana in the car and asked Hathorn to step out of his vehicle. That’s when a struggle ensued between the suspect and the trooper, and Brobst was shot with his own service weapon. Brobst was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since recovered.

The suspect then fled the scene, leading officials on an hours-long manhunt. He was arrested behind a barn on County Road 223.

You can watch OSHP Dash cam footage of the incident below. WARNING: Graphic content.

Dashcam video from I-75 trooper shooting incident on Oct. 7

