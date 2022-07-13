Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Police looking for man who tried to record girl in Hawaii high school bathroom

Surveillance footage from the school shows the man loitering at the bottom of a staircase...
Surveillance footage from the school shows the man loitering at the bottom of a staircase before walking up the stairs.(HNN)
By HNN Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – Police in Hawaii are looking for a man who they say tried to record video of a high school girl using the restroom.

According to Honolulu police, the man followed the student into the restroom at Punahou School last week.

Surveillance footage from the school shows the man loitering at the bottom of a staircase before walking up the stairs.

Upon being noticed, the man ran away, the school said.

Punahou School security said it filed a police report and warned students to be alert. Surveillance footage was also sent to families on Tuesday.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or make an anonymous tip to Punahou Security’s Helpline by calling (844) 513-8110.

Copyright 2022 HawaiiNewsNow via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A player identified as Kathryn J. points to the winning $1.4 million IGT slot jackpot at the...
Wife of comedian performing in Nevada wins $1.4 million slot jackpot
Toledo Fire and Rescue
Reports: Toledo firefighter on paid leave after allegations of inappropriate messages to teen
Tiffin City Council named Zack Perkins as the city’s 50th Mayor on Monday.
Tiffin newly-named mayor resigns one day after being appointed
Dog owners voice concern over dangerous foxtail
Toddler shoots father in the face
Police: Toddler shot father in his face

Latest News

A former CIA software engineer was convicted in the biggest theft of classified information in...
Ex-CIA engineer convicted in massive theft of secret information
Police arrest Robert Tremaine Hathorn after an hours-long search following the shooting of an...
Man convicted of shooting OSHP trooper sentenced to decades in prison
The national average gas price has fallen 27 days straight after soaring to a historic high in...
US inflation reached a new 40-year high in June of 9.1%
FILE PHOTO - According to Schierbaum, Atlanta officers have recovered more than 1,200 guns in...
Police find guns stashed ‘behind candy bars’ at gas stations in Atlanta
The Ohio Supreme Court struck down the Redistricting Commission's first four set of statehouse...
Ohio Supreme Court hears case on father’s right to contest adoption