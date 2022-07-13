Three people injured in east Toledo house fire overnight

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to an early morning house fire in the area of Mott Ave. and Worthington Street in east Toledo. 13abc crews were told the call came in around 3:15 a.m. After arriving to the scene within minutes TFRD found a woman and her child outside of the home and begin administering aid. An older woman believed to be the child’s grandmother was still inside the home. All three were taken to the area hospitals. The grandmother and child are said to have life-threatening injuries while the mother is described as having “moderate” injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

