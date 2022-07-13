Tiffin newly-named mayor resigns one day after being appointed

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - Tiffin’s newly-named mayor resigned just one day after being appointed.

Mayor Zack Perkins made notice to the City of Tiffin administration that he will not be accepting the office of Mayor on Tuesday.

In addition, Perkins announced that he would be resigning from Tiffin City Council effective immediately. Perkins has served as an at-large council member since 2021.

On Monday Perkins was elected to fill the unexpired term of Mayor Aaron Montz which ends Dec. 31, 2023.

City Council is slated to meet on July 18 to discuss the next steps as members prepare to fill the Mayor’s position.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.