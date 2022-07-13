University of Toledo doctors and nurses going to Poland to teach Ukrainian doctors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the war in Ukraine continues, doctors there have realized they need more trauma training so they can stabilize patients in the warzone. That’s where a team of nurses and doctors from the University of Toledo comes in. They’re heading to Poland in a few days to teach other physicians.

At first, UT doctors and nurses were teaching courses over the live stream, but they realized a more hands-on approach was needed.

“The physicians are doing a great job in Ukraine, but obviously all physicians are being asked to step it up, to be prepared in the event that there are mass casualties or traumas,” said Cristina Alvarado, a nurse, and director of simulation-based learning at UT. “So anyone from a pediatrician to an OBGYN has to be prepared to handle those traumas.”

Alvarado says they are teaching Ukrainian and Polish doctors a simple and standardized way to stabilize patients to make it as easy as possible in the middle of a warzone.

“There are a lot of very, very talented physicians there, but this isn’t their specialty. So having this education, having this training is not only going to help them treat patients but what our hope is is that they’re going to educate other clinicians in the country on this standardized approach to trauma care,” says Alvarado.

Also headed to Poland is Dr. Stephen Markowiak, a general surgeon at UTMC. He says the courses they’ll teach can save so many lives as the war rages on.

“In trauma, we talk about something called the golden hour: the idea that with certain traumatic injuries like blast injuries, getting shot or stabbed in the torso somewhere, you have to get that patient to definitive care or stabilized within an hour or you might lose the life. So we’re teaching them steps to get that patient to the next level of care,” says Dr. Markowiak.

The doctor also says he feels lucky to have this opportunity to really fulfill the ultimate mission of being a doctor.

“Our goal is to improve the human condition and to be able to provide that kind of care and teach that kind of care in such an austere environment where you know that it’s really needed and it genuinely is the difference between life and death for some of these people,” says Dr. Markowiak.

The group leaves Saturday, July 16th, and will teach two courses over a total of four days.

