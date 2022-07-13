Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Weed-killing chemical found in majority of urine samples in US, study finds

A recent study found a popular weed-killing chemical is found in the majority of the nation's...
A recent study found a popular weed-killing chemical is found in the majority of the nation's urine samples.(Mike Mozart via MGN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study shows a popular weed-killing chemical is in more than 80% of the nation’s urine samples.

The controversial herbicide glyphosate has been linked to cancer and is the active ingredient in the widely used Roundup for weed control products.

The company is at the center of thousands of lawsuits claiming it causes cancer.

Farmers spray the pesticide, which has been found in a variety of food, including baby formula.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A player identified as Kathryn J. points to the winning $1.4 million IGT slot jackpot at the...
Wife of comedian performing in Nevada wins $1.4 million slot jackpot
Police lights.
TPD: toddler reportedly shoots man in face
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported the apprehension of three juvenile male suspects in...
Three juveniles allegedly break and enter Toledo business
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit
Student prayer service
Prayer service for high school student killed in shooting

Latest News

FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
Video shows police milling in hallway during Uvalde massacre
Tiffin City Council named Zack Perkins as the city’s 50th Mayor on Monday.
Tiffin newly-named mayor resigns one day after being appointed
FILE - A video is displayed by the committee that claims to show Proud Boys in front of the...
Jan. 6 probe: Trump fought top officials’ strong objections
FILE - Twitter said it has sued Elon Musk.
Twitter sues Musk to force him to complete $44B acquisition