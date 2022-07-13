Birthday Club
Whitmer signs order refusing to extradite women seeking reproductive health care

HOSPITAL BED
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order refusing to extradite women who visit Michigan seeking reproductive health care.

The executive order also protects providers of legal abortion in Michigan who will not be extradited for prosecution in another state for offering reproductive health care.

Laws and legislative proposals across the country would make it a felony for a woman to seek abortion care, and for a doctor to provide it. If enacted, women and doctors could face jail time.

Other proposals would punish a woman who decides to cross state lines to obtain an abortion.

“After the overturn of Roe v Wade and the ensuing implementation of a series of extreme bans on abortion that criminalize women and medical professionals across the country, visitors to Michigan must know that they can access reproductive health care within our borders without fear of extradition. That is why I signed an executive order today refusing to cooperate with out-of-state law enforcement seeking to punish women for seeking health care,” Whitmer said. " I will stand up for all women, even if their local and statewide leaders refuse to. Michigan must remain a place where a person’s basic rights are preserved. In this existential moment for fundamental rights, it is incumbent on every elected official who believes that health—not politics—should guide medical decisions to take bold action.”

