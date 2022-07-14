Birthday Club
13abc wins Emmy award for breaking news coverage

13abc's Josh Croup and Alexis Means received their Emmy awards on July 14, 2022, for their...
13abc's Josh Croup and Alexis Means received their Emmy awards on July 14, 2022, for their breaking news coverage of a manhunt for a suspect now convicted of shooting an OSHP trooper on October 7, 2021.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc is honored to win an Emmy award from the Great Lakes Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

13abc’s Alexis Means, Josh Croup, and former 13abc photojournalist Todd Gaertner won the Emmy for breaking/spot news coverage for their reporting on the manhunt for a suspect now convicted of shooting an OSHP trooper in October 2021.

This award marks the second Emmy award for Alexis Means, who has also received several Emmy nominations from the academy. She is a decorated reporter who has also been honored with an Edward R. Murrow award, considered to be among the highest achievements in journalism, which she also won alongside Todd Gaertner. Gaertner has since gone on to work as a photojournalist in Chicago.

Means was featured in The Sojourner’s Truth publication for her latest achievement. You can read it here.

This award marks Josh Croup’s first Emmy win. He, too, is a decorated journalist, having been named the Reporter of the Year by the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors in 2021 and Best Reporter by the Virginias Associated Press Broadcasters in both 2020 and 2019. He has received numerous other AP awards.

