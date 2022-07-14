Birthday Club
2 shelter dogs tie the knot as they wait for forever home: ‘They are just incredible’

Two perfectly paired adoption dogs got married at the Homeward Animal Shelter. (Source: WDAY, Homeward Animal Shelter, CNN)
By Kevin Wallevand
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (WDAY) - A wedding ceremony was held for two shelter dogs in North Dakota in an effort to find them forever homes.

A lot of planning went into the event that included bubbles, a wedding arch with flowers and even a cake.

The stars of the show were pit bulls, Fran and Earl.

“We were talking about a bonded pair of senior pits,” Heather Klefstad, with the Homeward Animal Shelter, said.

The dogs come as a team and are currently waiting for adoption with the wedding giving them a chance to get noticed.

The shelter shared that Earl proposed to Fran, and the team sent wedding invitations.

Yes, the dogs even had their own bulldog officiant.

“We want people to see how great these dogs are. They’re sweet and lovable dogs. They deserve the best home and love. They are just incredible,” Klefstad said.

The two dogs exchanged vows, collars and made it official with paw prints on a marriage certificate.

