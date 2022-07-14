7/14: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

It’s a mostly sunny afternoon, and a far cry from the good soaking many areas got yesterday. We’ll see scattered showers dive back in from the northwest late Friday night through Saturday morning, though Sunday carries a better chance for storms (some could carry gusty winds). Heat and humidity are both on the rise through then, with Tuesday/Wednesday topping out in the low-90s.

