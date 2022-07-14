Birthday Club
7/14: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Scattered showers late Fri PM/Sat AM; better chance of storms Sunday
Scattered storms could return late tomorrow night, with a better chance for strong storms Sunday. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
It’s a mostly sunny afternoon, and a far cry from the good soaking many areas got yesterday. We’ll see scattered showers dive back in from the northwest late Friday night through Saturday morning, though Sunday carries a better chance for storms (some could carry gusty winds). Heat and humidity are both on the rise through then, with Tuesday/Wednesday topping out in the low-90s.

