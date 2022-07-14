Birthday Club
7/14/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Chance of rain the next few days
7/14/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Clear and comfortable, lows in the upper 50s. FRIDAY: AM sun, PM clouds, chance of a few evening showers, highs in the lower 80s. SATURDAY: Chance of AM showers, then drying out in the afternoon, highs in the mid 80s. SUNDAY: Showers and storms likely in the afternoon and evening, more humid, highs in the mid 80s.

