Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

City workers set to replace over 115,000 water meters across the city

City workers are set to replace over 115,000 water meters in residential areas across the city.
City workers are set to replace over 115,000 water meters in residential areas across the city.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - City workers will be busy this month and for the next two years as they set out to replace more than 115,000 water meters in residential areas across the city.

According to the City, the replacements will be free of charge and each meter will be replaced with a smart meter, which is a water meter that measures and communicates water usage directly to the city without requiring a manual read.

“We’re excited about the integration of technology in what were talking about,” said City Council Member Nick Komives. “Our meters are now going to talk to us and tell us what our water usage is.”

The City says the new meters will help with eliminating estimated billing and will provide more accurate data to help resolve billing issue that may arise.

“Sometimes, people were billed too much, too little and then they’d have to make up for it in some future month,” said Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz. “There were sometimes unfortunate surprises for customers that they’d get. All of that is in the past. Now, we are moving into a smart technology world.”

According to the city, residents will be notified through the mail a month before installations begin in their area. Residents can schedule their appointment by either calling the number provided in the mail or by visiting the City’s website.

“I know change can be difficult, but it is not always bad,” said Mayor Kapszukiewicz. “This is going to be a good thing for Toledo. We are moving in the direction that successful cities move in.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A player identified as Kathryn J. points to the winning $1.4 million IGT slot jackpot at the...
Wife of comedian performing in Nevada wins $1.4 million slot jackpot
A local abortion fund said they are helping more women who are from other states, now that Roe...
Arrest made in controversial abortion story involving 10-year-old Ohio girl
Tiffin City Council named Zack Perkins as the city’s 50th Mayor on Monday.
Tiffin newly-named mayor resigns one day after being appointed
TFRD responded to an overnight house fire that sent three people to the hospital.
One dead, two injured in east Toledo house fire overnight
Toledo police released the 911 calls from people who helped the teen.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Toledo Police work to identify suspect who beat up teen, took his bike

Latest News

Toledo mayors may get an additional consecutive term
Toledo mayors may get an additional consecutive term
Toledo food truck featured on Food Network
Toledo food truck featured on Food Network
At some point during the chase, the driver of the vehicle, Iman Rahim, 28, threw a firearm out...
TPD arrests man accused of throwing gun from vehicle during police chase
Toledo Fire and Rescue
Toledo firefighter under investigation for reportedly sending inappropriate messages resigns