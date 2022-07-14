City workers set to replace over 115,000 water meters across the city

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - City workers will be busy this month and for the next two years as they set out to replace more than 115,000 water meters in residential areas across the city.

According to the City, the replacements will be free of charge and each meter will be replaced with a smart meter, which is a water meter that measures and communicates water usage directly to the city without requiring a manual read.

“We’re excited about the integration of technology in what were talking about,” said City Council Member Nick Komives. “Our meters are now going to talk to us and tell us what our water usage is.”

The City says the new meters will help with eliminating estimated billing and will provide more accurate data to help resolve billing issue that may arise.

“Sometimes, people were billed too much, too little and then they’d have to make up for it in some future month,” said Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz. “There were sometimes unfortunate surprises for customers that they’d get. All of that is in the past. Now, we are moving into a smart technology world.”

According to the city, residents will be notified through the mail a month before installations begin in their area. Residents can schedule their appointment by either calling the number provided in the mail or by visiting the City’s website.

“I know change can be difficult, but it is not always bad,” said Mayor Kapszukiewicz. “This is going to be a good thing for Toledo. We are moving in the direction that successful cities move in.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.