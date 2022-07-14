Birthday Club
Drug-sniffing K-9s alert police to 400 pounds of meth in man’s storage unit, officials say

Police said they found nearly 500 pounds of meth valued at more than $1 million in a storage unit rented by Kolby L. Kristiansen, 68. (Source: KMOV)
By Matt Woods and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) – A Missouri man has been indicted by a grand jury after authorities made the largest meth seizure in the St. Louis DEA division’s history.

Police said they found nearly 500 pounds of meth valued at more than $1 million in a storage unit rented by Kolby L. Kristiansen, 68.

Drug-sniffing K-9s alerted authorities to Kristiansen’s storage unit on June 29. A federal search warrant was then executed on July 1 at the storage unit. Authorities found three plastic containers containing suspected methamphetamine, charging documents say.

The containers weighed a total of 476 pounds, including the suspected meth and packaging materials.

Kristiansen was charged with possession of meth with the intent to sell.

Michael A. Davis, special agent in charge of DEA’s St. Louis Division, said in a press release the seized drugs are valued at more than $1 million. That makes it the largest meth seizure in the St. Louis DEA division’s history.

Kristiansen was recently released from federal prison after serving time for similar charges back in 2014. A mugshot of Kristiansen was not immediately available.

