Greenbelt Place Residents are encouraged by the changes at the complex

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It has been nearly 10 months since the City of Toledo declared the Greenbelt Place Apartments as a nuisance property. Local leaders gave an update on the progress to fix them up on Thursday.

Some residents say life is better at the complex.

“The Greenbelt apartments helped me out today. I got my first apartment. I was actually in poverty, me and my twin boys,” said Laronie Lampkin.

Last October, 13abc’s stories and a meeting with the owner as well as local, state, and federal leaders kick-started the cleanup of the property. The City of Toledo and HUD violations have since been corrected.

“We couldn’t do this without the community,” said Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken.

The owner, Rene Campos says residents and community leaders have stepped up.

“They’ve come together, and when we committed to provide the resources. I’ve committed to come on a regular basis. It’s really exciting to see the progress we’ve made,” said Greenbelt Place owner Rene Campos.

The owner credits the organization The Movement for spearheading change. The founder, Tina Butts, embedded her team on the property and brought in resources to help families.

“We’re going to continue our fight whether here in the Greenbelt or whether it’s on the other side of town,” said Tina Butts.

She’s calling on other organizations to join hands with them.

“We need a computer center set up here. They need the things that they don’t know about or how to do,” said Butts.

The residents are engaged in their own living experience -- an experience that’s now a story of redemption, hope, and connections.

Local leaders also announced a job fair will be held at the Greenbelt Place Apartments on Thursday July 21, from 10:00a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

