July 14th Weather Forecast

Showers & Storms Likely This Weekend
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny and nice today with low humidity. Increasing clouds are expected on Friday with the chance for a few evening showers. Rain is possible Friday night into Saturday. Most of Saturday should stay dry, but an occasional shower is possible even into the afternoon. The highest chance of rain this weekend will come late Sunday afternoon into the evening. Strong to severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain are all possible. A few more showers are possible on Monday, and there is a chance for a storm on Wednesday. Humidity levels will increase significantly early next week with tropical levels of humidity expected. Highs are expected to be in the middle 80s Friday through Monday. The low 90s return starting on Tuesday.

