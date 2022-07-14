Local church to provide free meals to kids

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local church is providing free meals to kids this summer.

Gethsemane Christian Discipleship Church is providing free lunches for kids on the following dates and times:

Friday, July 15 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Friday, July 29 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Friday, August 12 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Friday, August 26 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

According to GCDC, lunches will be available to pick up at the “Big Red Barn” located at 4263 Hill Avenue.

GCDC says lunches are one per child, ages three to 17 and the child must be present to receive the lunch. On each date, there will be 100 lunches available and they are served on a first come first served basis.

