Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Love Wall to be unveiled in time for Toledo’s Love Fest

Restoration of the infamous Toledo Love Wall is complete and will be unveiled on July 15 at 4...
Restoration of the infamous Toledo Love Wall is complete and will be unveiled on July 15 at 4 p.m.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The newly restored Love Wall is set to be unveiled just in time for the return of Toledo’s Love Fest.

Restoration of the infamous Toledo Love Wall, located at 1205 Adams St., is complete and will be unveiled on July 15 at 4 p.m. Organizers say if you can’t make it to the unveiling in person, it will also be streaming live on Equality Toledo’s Facebook page.

The Love Wall’s unveiling is happening just one day before the return of Toledo’s Love Fest. Equality Toledo says the Love Fest is back after a two year break and marks the celebration of five years of love.

According to Equality Toledo, Toledo’s Love Fest will take place on July 16 starting at 3 p.m. at the Love Wall. Love Fest will feature an evening of local entertainment including bands, drag performers, theater companies, DJs and more.

Equality Toledo says a $5 donation at the entry benefits Equality Toledo’s ongoing education, activism and other anti-defamatory efforts to eliminate discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression.

People under 18 will be admitted with a parent or legal guardian. Equality Toledo wants to note that some bands and performers may use harsh language while performing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A player identified as Kathryn J. points to the winning $1.4 million IGT slot jackpot at the...
Wife of comedian performing in Nevada wins $1.4 million slot jackpot
A local abortion fund said they are helping more women who are from other states, now that Roe...
Arrest made in controversial abortion story involving 10-year-old Ohio girl
Tiffin City Council named Zack Perkins as the city’s 50th Mayor on Monday.
Tiffin newly-named mayor resigns one day after being appointed
TFRD responded to an overnight house fire that sent three people to the hospital.
One dead, two injured in east Toledo house fire overnight
Toledo police released the 911 calls from people who helped the teen.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Toledo Police work to identify suspect who beat up teen, took his bike

Latest News

City workers are set to replace over 115,000 water meters in residential areas across the city.
City workers set to replace over 115,000 water meters across the city
Toledo mayors may get an additional consecutive term
Toledo mayors may get an additional consecutive term
Toledo food truck featured on Food Network
Toledo food truck featured on Food Network
At some point during the chase, the driver of the vehicle, Iman Rahim, 28, threw a firearm out...
TPD arrests man accused of throwing gun from vehicle during police chase