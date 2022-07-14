Love Wall to be unveiled in time for Toledo’s Love Fest

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The newly restored Love Wall is set to be unveiled just in time for the return of Toledo’s Love Fest.

Restoration of the infamous Toledo Love Wall, located at 1205 Adams St., is complete and will be unveiled on July 15 at 4 p.m. Organizers say if you can’t make it to the unveiling in person, it will also be streaming live on Equality Toledo’s Facebook page.

The Love Wall’s unveiling is happening just one day before the return of Toledo’s Love Fest. Equality Toledo says the Love Fest is back after a two year break and marks the celebration of five years of love.

According to Equality Toledo, Toledo’s Love Fest will take place on July 16 starting at 3 p.m. at the Love Wall. Love Fest will feature an evening of local entertainment including bands, drag performers, theater companies, DJs and more.

Equality Toledo says a $5 donation at the entry benefits Equality Toledo’s ongoing education, activism and other anti-defamatory efforts to eliminate discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression.

People under 18 will be admitted with a parent or legal guardian. Equality Toledo wants to note that some bands and performers may use harsh language while performing.

