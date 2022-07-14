Man indicted in 4th of July double shooting at Briarwood Apartments

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County grand jury indicted a man connected to a 4th of July double shooting in Toledo.

According to court documents, a grand jury indicted Avon Tarvares Carter, 18, on three counts of felonious assault with 3 year gun specification charges on Wednesday.

According to Toledo Police documents, officers found a 17-year-old boy and a man both suffering from gunshot wounds outside the Briarwood Apartments on Ryewyck on July 4. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Toledo Police arrested Carter for the shooting on July 6.

