Man indicted in 4th of July double shooting at Briarwood Apartments
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County grand jury indicted a man connected to a 4th of July double shooting in Toledo.
According to court documents, a grand jury indicted Avon Tarvares Carter, 18, on three counts of felonious assault with 3 year gun specification charges on Wednesday.
According to Toledo Police documents, officers found a 17-year-old boy and a man both suffering from gunshot wounds outside the Briarwood Apartments on Ryewyck on July 4. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Toledo Police arrested Carter for the shooting on July 6.
