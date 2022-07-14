Man indicted in Toledo 4th of July double shooting on Airline

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County grand jury indicted a man in connection with an Independence Day shooting.

According to court documents, Masimino Rodriguez, 28, was indicted on five counts of felonious assault with 3 year gun specification charges on Wednesday.

According to Toledo Police documents, officers found Rodriguez and a 35-year-old man both suffering from gunshot wounds in the 2100 block of Airline in Toledo around 4:00 a.m. on July 4. Both men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police at the scene told 13abc they believe the incident started as a fight between neighbors and that the victims were uncooperative in the investigation.

Court documents said Rodriguez allegedly fired the shots and that officials obtained physical and video evidence, as well as accounts from witnesses.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.