National Museum of the Great Lakes teaches history with self-guide tour app

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Local history comes to life as the National Museum of the Great Lakes releases its self-guided tour.

The Port of Toledo tour comes by way of the VoiceMap app. The 90-minute tour allows individuals to travel back in time with Tedd Long, author, and curator of holytoledohistory.org, while walking along the heart of downtown Toledo’s riverfront.

Mr. Long said there are plenty of interesting facts to learn while sightseeing and boat watching.

“There are so many fascinating maritime stories to explore in Toledo—from why Toledo’s Warehouse District was centered on Swan Creek, to how the canals helped to transform the Glass City, and how a change in wind direction saved downtown Toledo in 1894,” said Mr. Long.

The walking tour begins across the river from the museum at Middlegrounds Metropark and follows a path to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge and back.

The Port of Toledo Walking Tour costs $5.99 and is available for purchase at the Museum or online at nmglstore.org.

All proceeds from the tour purchase support the National Museum of the Great Lakes and its efforts to preserve and raise awareness of the history of the Great Lakes.

For additional information visit nmgl.org or call 419-214-5000.

