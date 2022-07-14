Neighborhood Nuisance: East Toledo duplex has structural concerns

EAST TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People living on Fassett Street in East Toledo say an abandoned duplex has some serious structural issues and it’s concerning to neighbors.

One resident tells 13abc she’s worried it will topple over if it’s not torn down soon.

Neighbors say the duplex on Fassett hasn’t had a rent-paying resident for years. They say they’re not only worried about the safety of the kids hanging around the potentially dangerous building, but also the squatters who break in.

“At one blink of an eye, if your child were to get outside of the home and go in there, you never know when it’s going to fall over if there was a kid in there. It’s very dangerous for everyone on the street,” says Kaitlin Fitzgerald, who has lived on Fassett her entire life. ”It’s kind of scary to look at, just because the entire property leans inward toward the lot. If that would fall I don’t know if it would maybe fall outward into Fasset Street. Which is really dangerous for traffic and passerby.”

Fitzgerald said she and other neighbors have done everything they can by calling the city and the land bank.

“They did an investigation, said it needs to be demolished. You need to call in Engage Toledo. And I have been calling Engage Toledo for over a year now,” Fitzgerald said.

Representatives with the City of Toledo tell 13abc they have been out to the property many times and acknowledge the issues with its foundation. The city has issued orders to the property owner, which have not been brought up to code, and that’s why the owner has bench warrants.

Fitzgerald says the current owner inherited the property from his father, and it was an overwhelming amount of work then.

”I don’t think sending him to jail is going to solve anything, I don’t think that’s the right thing to do,” Fitzgerald said. “If they would just give him a chance to maybe surrender the property, that way it could be demolished. Because that is a lot of work for one person, and I think he’s maybe only 18 or 19-years-old. So he’s very young.”

The City’s Code Compliance representatives say since the case is in court, it is out of their hands. The only way city workers can step in is if there is an emergency. The city has no way of providing funding to property owners to help, which reps say is one of the many challenges of code compliance because big issues require expensive repairs.

It’s a double-edged sword. The repairs are too expensive for the homeowner but the city has no plans to pay for it either, leaving residents waiting for a fresh start.

13abc is still trying to get in touch with the property owner to see what his options are and how the duplex could be brought up to code. In the meantime, neighbors say they will continue to keep an eye out on the place and try to keep kids away from it.

