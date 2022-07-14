Ohio AG clarifies Ohio abortion ban exemptions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Attorney General’s Office is clarifying what exemptions exist in Ohio’s newly-implemented abortion ban.

An explainer issued by Ohio AG Dave Yost’s office Thursday said there are three exemptions to the state’s heartbeat law that bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, approximately six weeks into a pregnancy and before many women know they are pregnant.

Yost says there are three exemptions to the abortion ban:

Cases of ectopic pregnancy

Cases that would cause death of the mother

Cases that cause a serious risk of substantial, irreversible impairment to a major bodily function of the mother

The explanation goes on to clarify that whether the exemptions apply to a given case depends on the facts of that case.

You can find further analysis of the exemptions in the attorney general’s explainer here. You can read the text of the legislation in full below.

