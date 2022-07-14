Birthday Club
Ohio AG clarifies Ohio abortion ban exemptions

(MGN Online / Pexels)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Attorney General’s Office is clarifying what exemptions exist in Ohio’s newly-implemented abortion ban.

An explainer issued by Ohio AG Dave Yost’s office Thursday said there are three exemptions to the state’s heartbeat law that bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, approximately six weeks into a pregnancy and before many women know they are pregnant.

Yost says there are three exemptions to the abortion ban:

  • Cases of ectopic pregnancy
  • Cases that would cause death of the mother
  • Cases that cause a serious risk of substantial, irreversible impairment to a major bodily function of the mother

The explanation goes on to clarify that whether the exemptions apply to a given case depends on the facts of that case.

You can find further analysis of the exemptions in the attorney general’s explainer here. You can read the text of the legislation in full below.

