Sandusky County Drug Task Force makes arrest in 2021 trafficking investigation

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was arrested for drug trafficking Fentanyl on Tuesday.

According to the Sandusky County Drug Task Force, the department alongside Fremont Police Department arrested Diante Pettiford at a Court Street residence.

The drug task force confirmed that the arrest stemmed from a six-count indictment −including a major drug offender specification − which was returned by the Sandusky County Grand Jury on July 8. The arrest culminates a 2021 task force investigation involving Pettiford.

Officials of the Drug Task Force said the department will continue to address and reduce the impact of the local drug crisis by working alongside area law enforcement to further investigate drug trafficking and other drug-related offenses in the county.

If you have any information about suspected drug trafficking in your area, please contact the Sandusky County Drug Task Force at 419-334-5918 or your local Law enforcement agency.

