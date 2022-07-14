Toledo mayors may get an additional consecutive term

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo mayors may eventually be allowed to serve more consecutive time in office.

Thursday, the Toledo charter revision committee approved a recommendation to allow the mayor to serve no more than 3 consecutive terms. Currently Toledo mayors can only serve 2 consecutive terms.

Toledo City Council will now consider this recommendation and draft legislation. If that legislation passes then the charter change will be headed to voters. Only voters can change Toledo’s charter.

The committee also recommended a change that if a City Council member is appointed to a term that term would not count toward term limits. Currently City Council members can serve 3 consecutive terms.

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz is currently serving his second consecutive term. Any charter changes will apply just after they are approved by voters.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.