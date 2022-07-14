Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Toledo mayors may get an additional consecutive term

Toledo mayors may get an additional consecutive term
Toledo mayors may get an additional consecutive term(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo mayors may eventually be allowed to serve more consecutive time in office.

Thursday, the Toledo charter revision committee approved a recommendation to allow the mayor to serve no more than 3 consecutive terms. Currently Toledo mayors can only serve 2 consecutive terms.

Toledo City Council will now consider this recommendation and draft legislation. If that legislation passes then the charter change will be headed to voters. Only voters can change Toledo’s charter.

The committee also recommended a change that if a City Council member is appointed to a term that term would not count toward term limits. Currently City Council members can serve 3 consecutive terms.

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz is currently serving his second consecutive term. Any charter changes will apply just after they are approved by voters.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A player identified as Kathryn J. points to the winning $1.4 million IGT slot jackpot at the...
Wife of comedian performing in Nevada wins $1.4 million slot jackpot
A local abortion fund said they are helping more women who are from other states, now that Roe...
Arrest made in controversial abortion story involving 10-year-old Ohio girl
Tiffin City Council named Zack Perkins as the city’s 50th Mayor on Monday.
Tiffin newly-named mayor resigns one day after being appointed
TFRD responded to an overnight house fire that sent three people to the hospital.
One dead, two injured in east Toledo house fire overnight
Toledo police released the 911 calls from people who helped the teen.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Toledo Police work to identify suspect who beat up teen, took his bike

Latest News

Toledo food truck featured on Food Network
Toledo food truck featured on Food Network
At some point during the chase, the driver of the vehicle, Iman Rahim, 28, threw a firearm out...
TPD arrests man accused of throwing gun from vehicle during police chase
Toledo Fire and Rescue
Toledo firefighter under investigation for reportedly sending inappropriate messages resigns
Toledo Police arrested Avon Carter for allegedly shooting two people outside the Briarwood...
Man indicted in 4th of July double shooting at Briarwood Apartments