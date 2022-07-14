Toledo firefighter under investigation for reportedly sending inappropriate messages resigns

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo firefighter under investigation for reportedly sending inappropriate messages to a teen has resigned.

According to a statement from the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department, the firefighter in question resigned about an hour before a scheduled disciplinary hearing with the department on Thursday.

Earlier this week, TFRD confirmed the man was under an internal investigation and was placed on paid administrative leave but did not confirm the reason for the investigation.

Our media partners the Toledo Blade reported that the investigation was opened after a man came forward with allegations that the firefighter was sending inappropriate text messages to a teenage girl.

TFRD said the firefighter is no longer employed with the department effective immediately.

