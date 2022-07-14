TPD arrests man who threw firearm out of vehicle during police chase

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man who threw a firearm out of his car window during a police chase has been arrested.

According to a police report, the chase began at Detroit Avenue and Oakwood Avenue. At some point during the chase, the driver of the vehicle, Iman Rahim, 28, threw a firearm out of his vehicle.

As the chase went on, a different police unit located the firearm at Detroit Avenue and Woodland Avenue. An unknown witness told TPD they thought Rahim was shooting at the police who were chasing him.

According to the police report, once the firearm was cleared, it was discovered that there was a spent shell casing inside the firearm’s chamber. TPD says they believe the firearm discharged when it struck the pavement after being tossed from the vehicle.

The chase ended at Glendale Avenue and Gilbert Road where Rahim was arrested and taken into custody.

