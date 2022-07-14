Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

TPD holding seized vehicle auction online

According to TPD, the auction started on July 12 and will end on Monday, July 25 at 10 a.m.
According to TPD, the auction started on July 12 and will end on Monday, July 25 at 10 a.m.(Getty Images)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is holding a seized vehicle auction and it’s happening online.

According to TPD, the auction started on July 12 and will end on Monday, July 25 at 10 a.m.

57+/- autos, motorcycles, ATVs, vans and trailers will be sold at the online auction to the highest bidder. TPD says the featured vehicle is a 2019 Green Dodge Charger which will be auctioned off alongside other brands such as BMW, Chevrolet, Mitsubishi, GMC, Kia, Jaguar, Ford and more. The list of vehicles is subject to change.

These cars are seized and sold through the process of auction and the price is determined by the market. Bidders register with Proxibid to bid on the vehicles with full payment required at the conclusion of the auction.

Click here to see a complete listing, photos and a link to register to bid online.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local abortion fund said they are helping more women who are from other states, now that Roe...
Arrest made in controversial abortion story involving 10-year-old Ohio girl
A player identified as Kathryn J. points to the winning $1.4 million IGT slot jackpot at the...
Wife of comedian performing in Nevada wins $1.4 million slot jackpot
Tiffin City Council named Zack Perkins as the city’s 50th Mayor on Monday.
Tiffin newly-named mayor resigns one day after being appointed
TFRD responded to an overnight house fire that sent three people to the hospital.
One dead, two injured in east Toledo house fire overnight
Toddler shoots father in the face
Police: Toddler shot father in his face

Latest News

Police respond to a shooting on Airline in Toledo on July 4, 2022, that left two people injured.
Man indicted in Toledo 4th of July double shooting
July 14th Weather Forecast
July 14th Weather Forecast
7/13/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
7/13/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
Toledo Police to revamp camera system
Toledo Police prepare to revamp camera system city-wide