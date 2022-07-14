TPD holding seized vehicle auction online

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is holding a seized vehicle auction and it’s happening online.

According to TPD, the auction started on July 12 and will end on Monday, July 25 at 10 a.m.

57+/- autos, motorcycles, ATVs, vans and trailers will be sold at the online auction to the highest bidder. TPD says the featured vehicle is a 2019 Green Dodge Charger which will be auctioned off alongside other brands such as BMW, Chevrolet, Mitsubishi, GMC, Kia, Jaguar, Ford and more. The list of vehicles is subject to change.

These cars are seized and sold through the process of auction and the price is determined by the market. Bidders register with Proxibid to bid on the vehicles with full payment required at the conclusion of the auction.

Click here to see a complete listing, photos and a link to register to bid online.

