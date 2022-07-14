TPD: One person dead following car accident
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle near the intersection of Sylvania and Whiteford Thursday night.
The Toledo Police Department continues to investigate the incident.
This is a breaking story, check back later for updates.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.