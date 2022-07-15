After coach’s child porn charges Bowling Green Schools adds to background check requirements
Published: Jul. 15, 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green City Schools will now require a background check for everyone that works with students at the school, regardless if they’re a direct employee of the district.
The 4-0 vote comes after a coach was fired from the school in April, and charged with sexual battery in June.
Workers employed by a company under contract with the school or not working directly with students on school property are not subject to the new rule.
