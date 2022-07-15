Balance is growing its business while growing produce for dozens of restaurants around the region

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When it comes to the local restaurant scene, you’ve no doubt heard the name Balance.

It started in the Toledo area more than a decade ago. A lot of the produce in the meals at Balance is grown at an indoor farm downtown. Both Balance and the farm are growing.

The first Balance Pan-Asian Grille opened in 2010. Since then, two more local locations have been added to the menu and the first location outside Ohio just opened this week.

“We’re a fast-casual Asian fusian restaurant with a heavy veggie focus. Our core mission is to help change the American diet,” said co-founder of Balance Prakash Karamchandani, also known as Pk.

That mission is expanding out of state. The new Balance location in the Denver area opened Wednesday.

While opening day was a big success, PK said it didn’t come without some challenges.

“There are shortages for everything right now. Getting equipment was difficult, everything was a challenge. However, it was a challenge back in 2010 too when we first opened. We were going through an economic recession at that time,” he said.

From the very start, fresh has been the focus at Balance. A lot of the greens and vegetables served in the restaurants are grown at Balance Farms which is a 9,000-square-foot space right across the hall from the downtown Balance.

Operating Partner of Balance Farms Dan Sadoski said the vision expands beyond square footage.

“We don’t just use it by the square foot. We have to think whole volume, so you see us growing in racks maximizing the use of the space. We are set up in a way that there is a walkway all the way around so people can see what we do and know we are producing a good and healthy product,” Sadoski said.

PK said microgreens and leafy greens are grown here along with herbs and some fruiting vegetables “We raise fish in symbiosis with plants. The fish provide the nutrients for the plants and the plants filter the water back for the fish. We grow produce 365 days a year.”

Dan said what’s grown here is used by restaurants all over the region. “In any given week, besides Balance, we are servicing 30 to 40 additional restaurants in the Toledo, Ann Arbor, and Detroit markets.”

A business that started as a seed here in Toledo, now growing around the country for PK and his business partners.

“We have found this niche where we can create a product that is genuinely good for the community and it keeps me motivated every day,” said PK.

