BGSU hosting first-ever Ohio Anti-Hazing Summit

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University has announced the keynote speaker and the event schedule for the first-ever Ohio Anti-Hazing Summit.

According to BGSU, the summit will take place on Tuesday, August 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Bowen-Thompson Student Union.

The keynote speaker will be Dr. Elizabeth Allan, a professor of higher education at the University of Maine. BGSU says Dr. Allan will present her research on campus cultures and climates, which includes classroom teaching, campus diversity, equity and student hazing and its prevention.

The summit will also include several breakout sessions to facilitate discussions about hazing prevention, mandatory reporting, external reporting, hazing through a cultural lens and conduct sanctioning. Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner will also be present to give remarks.

According to BGSU, the summit is free and open to K-12 and college professionals from around the state including advisors and practitioners for fraternities, sororities, student groups and clubs, athletic coaches and university conduct staff.

The summit’s main focus is on prevention education, innovative resources and the best practices and strategies to eliminate hazing that has plagued college campuses and K-12 school systems nationwide.

BGSU says hazing prevention and education is prioritized within the BGSU Community of Care action plan which the University is committed to to educate and reinforce zero tolerance for hazing of any form.

To register for the summit and to view the schedule of events, click here.

