Bowling Green could see expanded DORA soon

Bowling Green City Council is holding a public hearing to discuss an application to expand the city's Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green City Council is holding a public hearing to discuss an application to expand the city’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area.

The mayor’s office and the Downtown Bowling Green SID submitted an application on July 5 to expand the DORA space and make it available year-round with some exemptions, as well as include additional businesses seeking applications. You can see a full listing of the proposed boundaries and a description of the time exemptions in the document below.

The public hearing is scheduled for Monday, August 15 at 6:45 p.m. in the City County Chambers at the City Administrative Services Building. Council members are expected to take action on the application at the regularly-scheduled council meeting held immediately after at 7:00 p.m.

Those who cannot attend can watch the meeting on the city’s YouTube page here.

