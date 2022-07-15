City charter change could funnel funds to improving roads without curbs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - At the intersection of Herst and Sullivan, there’s an obvious difference in the roadways. One side has curbs, the other has crumbles.

According to the City of Toledo, this is the difference between what’s considered an “improved” road and an “unimproved” road. Many of the streets without curbs, those considered unimproved, are in Washington Township, near Whitmer High School.

City leaders estimate unimproved roads make up about 25% of the streets in Toledo. According to the city charter, Toledo can’t use funding from the 3/4% tax to build curbs or otherwise enhance these roads.

The charter states: “No allowance shall be made for any replacement and no part of the cost of the making of a street improvement shall be paid by the City, unless such street to be improved shall have been previously graded to an established grade, curbing set and the roadway of said street improvement shall have been previously paved with vitrified blocks or such other material as is provided for the paving of streets in the City.”

Today, the Charter Review Committee recommended changing the City Charter so the tax can be used to improve those roads considered unimproved. In order for that to happen, City Council would have to put it on the ballot, where it would then be up to voters.

Right now, 25% of those voters pay a tax that does not go toward improving the street where they live.

