Feel Good Friday: Celebrating Summer in Whitehouse

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s nothing that says summer like enjoying live music and great food outdoors.

That is what residents in the Village of Whitehouse are celebrating, as they prepare for the last of three summer concert events.

Locals gather in the Village Park to enjoy local musicians, a variety of food trucks and the unique vibe of their hometown.

“It just has that old-school, small-town feel,” explained resident, Shawna Keener. “It’s just everybody knows everybody, everybody looks out for everybody... a great place to live! {I} couldn’t be prouder of raising our family here.”

Longtime local, David Riggenbach, agrees.

“This is where you come to be with people that you know care about you and want nothing but the best for you,” Riggenbach said.

The summer concerts started a few years ago, and organizers aim to make each year bigger and better.

“This year we have a beverage area hosted by the Whitehouse library,” said Mark Schriefer, who lives and works for the village. “So, if you want to get an alcoholic beverage, you get a complimentary color-changing mug, and proceeds go right back to the Whitehouse library.”

The final Whitehouse Summer Concert is Thursday, July 21, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m, featuring musician, Carmen Miller.

