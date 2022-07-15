Birthday Club
Fire breaks out at Hunt Club Apartments

Firefighters are battling a fire at Hunt Club Apartments in the 5600 block of Alexis Road.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Firefighters are working to put out a fire that broke out at an apartment complex Friday.

It happened at the Hunt Club Apartments in the 5600 block of Alexis Rd. Friday afternoon.

Officials tell 13abc no one was hurt. 24 units in the complex were affected and some pets are still missing.

It’s unclear at this time what may have sparked the fire.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.

