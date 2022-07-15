Hittin’ The Town: Perrysburg park features the work of local and national artists

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Brazillian artist Romero Britto once said, “Art is too important not to share.” That’s exactly what’s happening at a Wood County outdoor sculpture exhibit.

The Perrysburg Sculpture Walk is a walk-able and drive-able way to enjoy some incredible creativity in Perrysburg. 17 sculptures are on display at Woodlands Park. The exhibit is a chance to take a break from technology and stress and to spend a few minutes or a few hours wandering the park looking at all the beautiful creations.

Robin Ballmer, curator and director of Main ART-ery, said the exhibit attracts people of all interests and walks of life.

“People who don’t normally seek out an exhibit, happen upon it here at the park,” Ballmer said.

The temporary public art exhibit opened in August of 2021.

“It’s added an element of wonder. People tend to walk here every day and not see anything. And now they’re seeing different things every time. There are so many parts to this that you can walk by twenty times and still not take it all in completely,” said Ballmer.

Many of the artists are homegrown talent, others are from places like Colorado and North Carolina. Ballmer said the sculptors have created everything from whimsical flowers to captivating creatures. “We wanted a mix of materials and a mix of styles.”

Pam Reithmeier began her career about twenty years ago after a cancer diagnosis. She signed up for an art class right after her last treatment. Her work can be found in private collections and public art displays around the country.

“I’m an artistic welder. I take metal, shape it, grind it and do a variety of things with it to make a sculpture. My pieces will be around long after I’m gone,” Reithmeier said.

Reithmeier loves watching people take in her creations. “I like sitting around where my sculpture is and having no one know I am the sculptor and hear people talk about it. It gives people some joy, and I like that,” she said.

Reithmeier’s work “Whimsey” won the Viewer’s Choice Award.

“I was a special education teacher for 34 years. the piece is like A Very Hungry Caterpillar and Dr. Seuss combination. It’s just a fun piece,” Reithmeier said.

Ballmer said there’s an easy way to take the tour and learn more about every artist and their work with your phone.

“We have a QR code on each piece, they can go to the website and learn more about the artist and their art,” Ballmer said.

While this exhibit comes down in August, Ballmer said it will quickly be replaced by the next installment of temporary public art.

“If people want to watch that process we’ll take out and put in sculptures all in the same week, and that’s exciting. There will be big cranes out here, and that’s an art form. I’m really proud of this exhibit and looking forward to the next one,” Ballmer said.

The current sculpture walk will be on display through next month. And if you can’t make it out during the daylight hours, the sculptures are illuminated at night. In addition to the 17 sculptures at the park, there are also two Man in the City sculptures. One is on a rooftop on Third Street, the other is in Milestone Park.

It’s all free and open to everyone.

