Is it a scam? Huntington Center clears the air on Toledo Taco and Margarita Festival

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Taco and Margarita Festival is coming to Toledo August 6th but there’s been lots of chatter on social media about the credibility of the event.

Most posts and comments bash the Tucson-based company, United Festival Productions, for overselling and under-performing the event across the United States.

Based off messages and comments on Facebook, Instagram and Reddit, many people are worried Toledoans are the next to get scammed.

Huntington Center general manager Steve Miller wants to clear the air.

“We’re going to control the event ourselves,” Miller said.

Miller says he’s talked with United Festival Productions about the festival.

“We have talked about their bad reviews and I think they understand it’s all about the food, and that’s why we took ownership of that,” said Miller.

He adds the company was originally going to take care of the entire festival itself.

“I said, ‘No, we’re not going to do that.’ We’re going to take ownership because we want to work with the local restaurants and make sure that the Huntington Center is involved, not somebody who is going to go to another city and do something different in each different market,” Miller said.

13abc reached out to United Festival Productions about the accusations and coming to Toledo but it was not available for comment. A spokesperson did say that the company is giving away vendor spots for free at the festival, something that usually costs extra money.

Miller says his goal is to make this event a yearly thing.

“We want to try and make this an annual event because it’s a great opportunity to showcase Mexican restaurants in our community and we want them to have a good experience too,” said Miller.

For more information on the Taco and Margarita Festival at the Huntington Center, you can go to its website.

