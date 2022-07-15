Birthday Club
July 15th Weather Forecast

Weekend Storms Likely, Heavy Rain Possible
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Clouds will be increasing through the day with highs in the middle 80s. Showers and storms are likely this evening into tonight. A few showers may linger into Saturday morning, but most of Saturday will be dry with highs in the middle 80s. Showers and storms are possible Saturday night. Storms are likely on Sunday with heavy rain possible at times. Highs are expected to stay in the low 80s. A few more showers are possible on Monday. Rain totals of 1-2″+ are expected through Monday. The heat returns on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 90s. The heat index could reach the mid to upper 90s.

