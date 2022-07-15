LPGA Dana Open to offer exemption to AJGA girls champion

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The American Junior Golf Association announced that the girl’s champion of next week’s AJGA Dana Incorporated Junior Open will earn an exemption to play in the LPGA Dana Open presented by Marathon.

According to AGJA, the AGJA Dana Incorporated Junior Open will take place from July 19-21 at they Sylvania Country Club in Sylvania. The winner will then earn the opportunity to play against the world’s greatest women professional players at the LGPA Dana Open which will take place from Sept. 1-4 at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania.

“We have had a long tradition of donating our sponsor exemptions to amateurs. They are the future of the game and the future of the LPGA Tour,” said Judd Silverman, Tournament Director for the Dana Open. “I think it’s exciting. I know what it means to collegiate players to earn that exemption through the years, so I can only imagine what it’s going to mean to a young player who might only be 16 or 17 years old and is still in high school.”

AGJA says the Dana Open presented by Marathon, which is in its 38th year, has provided $13 million in proceeds to local children’s charities. Dana Incorporated has been a partner of the LGPA event since its start and became the title sponsor of the AJGA Dana Incorporated Junior Open in 2019.

“Providing an exemption into a high-level LPGA Tour event further elevates what has become one of the top Open tournaments on the AJGA schedule,” said AJGA Senior Regional Director, Midwest, Ryan Flanagan. “The support from the local community and Dana Incorporated have quickly made this a destination on the AJGA schedule, and we are excited that the Girl’s Division champion will receive this opportunity.”

Previous champions of the Dana Open with ties to the AJGA include Annika Sorenstam, Paula Creamer, Meg Mallon, Se Ri Pak and Danielle Kang. This year’s tournament field will feature many AJGA alumni or supporters, including Min Jee Lee, Danielle Kang, Stacy Lewis, Jennifer Kupcho and Brooke Henderson.

Live coverage of the Dana Open presented by Marathon will be available on the Golf Channel from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. EST each day of the tournament.

