Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Man’s arm severed by train after being assaulted, left unconscious on tracks

Man’s arm severed by train after being assaulted, left unconscious on tracks
By WKYT News Staff, Jeremy Tombs and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A man’s arm was severed after being hit by a train in Kentucky, according to authorities.

Police say the man was assaulted near tracks at a railroad overpass Friday morning and was unconscious when a train came through, WKYT reports.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

It is unclear what other injuries were sustained, but police say the man was able to give them a statement.

The R J Corman Railroad Police Department is investigating the collision between the train and the man.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle near the intersection of Sylvania...
TPD: One person dead following car accident
Toledo Fire and Rescue
Toledo firefighter under investigation for reportedly sending inappropriate messages resigns
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
A wrong way driver caused the crash that shut down I-75 southbound in Bowling Green Friday.
Wrong-way semi causes crash that shut down I-75 southbound in BG
Toledo police released the 911 calls from people who helped the teen.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Toledo Police work to identify suspect who beat up teen, took his bike

Latest News

Bowling Green City Council is holding a public hearing to discuss an application to expand the...
Bowling Green could see expanded DORA soon
FILE - Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) scrambles against the Cincinnati Bengals...
Lawyer: 30 women settle Watson-related claims against Texans
FILE - Fire crews spray water from the dock onto the side of the USS Bonhomme Richard, in San...
Navy disciplines officers in massive ship fire
A new suicide hotline is launching.
New suicide hotline to launch