OhioMeansJobs Lucas County to hold Jeep hiring event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - OhioMeansJobs Lucas County and the Lucas County Department of Planning and Development are holding a Jeep hiring event Tuesday.

The hiring event for Jeep manufacturer Stellantis will take place on July 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lucas County Shared Services Building located at 3737 W. Sylvania Ave.

According to organizers, Stellantis is hiring to fill first-shift production positions with pay starting at $17 an hour. Job seekers will have the opportunity to speak with company representatives at the event.

