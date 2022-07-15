OhioMeansJobs Lucas County to hold Jeep hiring event
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - OhioMeansJobs Lucas County and the Lucas County Department of Planning and Development are holding a Jeep hiring event Tuesday.
The hiring event for Jeep manufacturer Stellantis will take place on July 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lucas County Shared Services Building located at 3737 W. Sylvania Ave.
According to organizers, Stellantis is hiring to fill first-shift production positions with pay starting at $17 an hour. Job seekers will have the opportunity to speak with company representatives at the event.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.