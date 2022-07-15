Birthday Club
OhioMeansJobs Lucas County to hold Jeep hiring event

The hiring event for Jeep manufacturer Stellantis will take place on July 19 from 10 a.m. to 2...
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - OhioMeansJobs Lucas County and the Lucas County Department of Planning and Development are holding a Jeep hiring event Tuesday.

The hiring event for Jeep manufacturer Stellantis will take place on July 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lucas County Shared Services Building located at 3737 W. Sylvania Ave.

According to organizers, Stellantis is hiring to fill first-shift production positions with pay starting at $17 an hour. Job seekers will have the opportunity to speak with company representatives at the event.

