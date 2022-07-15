Birthday Club
Small Business Saturday to take place at Ottawa Park

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Annual Social Butterfly Day for Small Business Owners is set to happen Saturday.

Organizers say the event will take place on June 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Liz Pierson Shelter House at Ottawa Park.

The event is free to the public and includes vendors, food trucks and live entertainment provided by Mike Williams on SAX and DJ Steven Wolfe.

For an online vendor registration form, email thesocialbutterflyevents@yahoo.com or call Donnetta Carter at 419-367-9765.

