Some Toledo residents not receiving mail after one neighbor’s alleged harassment to mail carriers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People living on the 3400 block of Beverly Drive are confused and frustrated because they are not receiving mail from the postal service.

It’s all because of one person’s actions. Neighbors are saying they haven’t had much communication from the postal service as this has unfolded.

13abc talked to some of the neighbors affected. One woman said she realized on Thursday that she hadn’t received mail for well over a week.

“I drove to the post office in the area and asked what the problem was, and they said that there was a gentleman in our neighborhood who was harassing and threatening the mail lady so they stopped delivering mail to us around July 1st,” she said.

Friday is the first time mail came since at least July 9th.

In the mail, residents received a letter from USPS saying that their mail is being held at a nearby post office because a person on the block was putting the safety of the mail carrier in jeopardy. This letter is dated July 9th, but neighbors said it was just delivered in the mail on Friday the 15th. So according to the residents, the letter was sent to them in the mail, but the mail was being held at the post office until Friday the 15th.

They also have no idea when they’ll start getting regular mail deliveries again.

“I saw the mail lady come, but she was being followed by the post office manager,” said one neighbor. “I asked her, ‘Are you going to start delivering mail now?’ She said, ‘Only today because people have called and the news media has been alerted, but we’re not going to do it until this is out of the courts.’”

Neighbors said they are really confused.

“I don’t understand why they don’t just not deliver it to the guy that’s harassing them and deliver it to everybody else on the block. That doesn’t make any sense to me.”

And they still have so many questions: “What if there are people on the block who can’t drive to the post office? There are elderly people on our block, so what do they do? Or who’s going to pay the late fees when we don’t pay our bills on time?”

But most of all, neighbors just want this resolved and to be able to get their mail delivered normally.

“It’s a pretty big block and for everybody on the block to not get their mail,” said one woman.

“It’s not fair,” said another neighbor.

“Why are we being punished because of one person? Some nutcase?” said another neighbor.

13abc reached out to the U.S. Postal Service. A spokesperson said that local management is trying to resolve the issue here, and that “USPS will make every effort to attempt delivery as long as it is safe for employees.”

