Splash Universe in Dundee reopens

DUNDEE, Mich. (WTVG) - A popular attraction is beginning to reopen its doors. Splash Universe in Dundee has started taking guests again.

Not the water park just yet, but the hotel is up and running.

The park closed its doors right as the COVID-19 pandemic began. Now with new owners, there are new things in store.

The biggest excitement for people will be when the water park reopens. That’s coming later, but phase one is the hotel reopening its doors.

So many things closed very abruptly in March of 2020 as COVID-19 took hold, and one of those causalities was Splash Universe.

“The hotel is in great shape even though it’s been shut down for two years when we came in to reopen it,” said manager Jacob Garmo.

Garmo is part of Green Oak Management the company that bought the complex. The first portion of the hotel is now taking reservations.

“There are a lot of challenges everyday but we’re learning something new. We’re learning a way to solve it,” said Garmo.

Splash Universe Hotel and Resorts will probably be best known for the water park that’s not quite open yet. Owners plan to spruce the place up and implement technology upgrades. It’s expected to be open later this year.

Garmo says the place was left in good shape for being closed that long. That sudden closure did frustrate customers who had gift cards and gift certificates. New owners are trying to work through what redeeming them will look like.

“We’re trying to figure out who purchased a gift card, how much balance there is, if they have a balance with us, how we can accommodate them for what they didn’t spend. And we’re trying to figure out a fair way to do it because it was from the previous owner they purchased it from,” said Garmo.

This company is not new to the area. They own hotels and entertainment properties like this in Metro Detroit, Toledo, and Bowling Green.

There is no firm timeline for the water park to reopen but it’s expected to be later this year.

Reservations for the hotel can be made now through the booking engine on its Facebook page.

