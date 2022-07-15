Birthday Club
Tiffin announces its Sweet Summertime Third Thursdays series

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) – Tiffin welcomes locals downtown with its Sweet Summertime Third Thursday series.

The summertime series kicks off on July 21 at 4 p.m. and will include business specials throughout the city’s downtown.

The Third Thursdays series is sponsored by Reineke Family Dealerships and UIS Insurance and Investments.

Food trucks will be in City Lot 5 and City Lot 7 beginning at 5 p.m. In addition, the Tiffin Municipal Artist Market, which includes several artists, crafters, makers, and handmade goods, will also occur at 5 p.m.

Lastly, the Downtown Car Cruise will begin at 5 p.m.

The Cherry Bombs will perform live at the East Green Amphitheater at 7 p.m. The featured music event is sponsored by Croghan Colonial Bank. There will be additional live music throughout the downtown area from 5 to 7 p.m. The splash pad will be open from noon to 9 p.m.

The remaining Third Thursdays are listed as the following:

Taste of Tiffin on August 18, food and drink vendors will be set up in the parking lot between the library and the splash pad. Most food items will be priced at $1.

Seneca County Young Professionals’ Downtown Tiffin Pizza Party will take place on September 15. Attendees can purchase $1 tickets which can be redeemed for a pizza from any vendor. 50 percent of each ticket sold will go toward charity.

Halloween Trick-or-Treat on October 20 will run from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

For additional details, go to downtowntiffinevents.com.

